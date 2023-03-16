| No Scope For Corruption In Welfare Schemes Patancheru Mla

No scope for corruption in welfare schemes: Patancheru MLA

Addressing the gathering after distributing Kalyana Lakshmi cheques, Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy said that Telangana government was implementing welfare schemes giving no scope for corruption

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:24 PM, Thu - 16 March 23

Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy is handing over Kalyana Lakshmi cheques to beneficiaries in Patancheru on Thursday.

Sangareddy: Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy has said that the Telangana government was implementing welfare schemes giving no scope for corruption.

Addressing the gathering after distributing Kalyana Lakshmi cheques to 127 beneficiaries from his constituency on Thursday, the MLA recalled that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao launched the scheme to help the poor at the time of weddings. Reddy said the scheme was implemened without any bias.

MPP president Sushma Venugopal Reddy, ZPTC memberSupraja Venkat Reddy, Agriculture Committee Chairman Vijay Kumar, Corporator Mettu Kumar Yadav and others were present. (eom)

