Patancheru police seize narcotic drugs Diazepam and Alprazolam, nab three

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:16 PM, Sat - 21 January 23

Patancheru Police are producing the accused before media in Patancheru Police Station on Saturday.

Sangareddy: The Patancheru police seized banned narcotic drugs Diazepam and Alprazolam from KSM Generic Pharmaceuticals Limited near Isnapur on Friday. Three owners of the firm, Madamohan Reddy of Thirupathi, Guruva Reddy of Guntur district, and Manohar of Dharmajipet village in Dubbaka were also arrested.

Inspector N Venugopal Reddy said they found the trio making the drugs without required permissions, and despite a case being filed against them at the Siddipet Rural Police Station for selling banned drugs in July last year.

The Police have seized 600 grams of Diazepam and Alprazolam, machinery and other material, after which a case under the NDPS Act was registered.