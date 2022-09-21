Registration office will be opened in Patancheru shortly

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy are presenting a representation in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Sangareddy: Following the request of Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy, the State government has initiated the process of setting up of registration office in Patancheru. Despite Patancheru having a huge potential in real estate, the land buyers were forced to travel to Sanagreddy town for the registration of lands.

Since the setting up a registration office in Patancheru was an election promise made by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in 2018, Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, MLA Mahipal Reddy, and TS Handloom Corporation Chairman Chintha Prabhakar have met Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Wednesday. After consulting the Chief Minister, Somesh Kumar directed CM Secretary Rahul Bojja to start the work immediately. Mahipal Reddy has thanked the Chief Minister, Ministers KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, and officials for realising the dream of having a registration office in Patancheru.

Speaking on the occasion, the Patancheru MLA said many land buyers and sellers were forced to travel all the way to Sangaredy town every day. He said that it will boost the real estate business in the Patancheru area. Later, the three leaders have also met Commissioner of Panchayatraj M Hanumantha Rao for thanking him for releasing the funds to Sangareddy district early.