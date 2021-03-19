No scope for new political party in Telangana: Gangula

Commenting on Y S Sharmila’s statement that she was the daughter-in-law of TS, he said there was no need for a daughter-in-law since Telangana people have a father (CM K Chandrashekhar Rao)

Karimnagar: Reiterating his observation on Y S Sharmila’s proposed political party in Telangana, BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar categorically said on Friday that there was no scope for a new political party in the State.

Commenting on Sharmila’s statement that she was the daughter-in-law of Telangana, he said there was no need for a daughter-in-law since Telangana people have a father (Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao).

He said that if she was concerned about the problems of Telangana people, she should take steps to return seven Khammam mandals that were merged with Andhra Pradesh during the division of united AP.

Talking about Sharmila’s proposed yatra in the State, he said she should start it from Pothireddypadu head regulator project through which AP government was trying to draw Telangana’s share in Krishna water illegally. Then only the people of the State would believe Sharmila, the Minister said while addressing a press conference here on Friday.

Stating that there was no scope for a new political party in the State, Kamalakar said that people of the State are having faith in the Chief Minister. It has once again proved in the recent MLC polls wherein Telangana Rashtra Samithi candidates are ahead of others.

The Minister said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s charisma among the public has enhanced. TRS candidates, who fought in two MLC elections on the image of Chandrashekhar Rao, got the highest votes. Surprisingly, they (TRS) are going to capture BJP’s sitting MLC seat (Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar), he said.

All sections of the people including intellectuals, graduates, and farmers were with TRS, he said and expressed confidence in winning Nagarjuna Sagar by-poll.

Talking about budget allocation to Karimnagar, Kamalakar thanked the Chief Minister for allocated Rs 100 crore to Manair River Front project. The face of Karimnagar would change if the project was completed.

In order to develop Karimnagar a famous tourism sport after Hyderabad, they have taken up Manair River Front project with Rs 506 crore. In addition to that, the government allocated another Rs 100 crore in the budget, the Minister said.

Under the project, five check dams and retaining walls have been proposed to store water for ten kilometer from Lower Manair Dam to Chegurthi besides various tourism projects.

While the works of check dams were completed up to 80 per cent, proposals for the construction of retaining walls have already been sent to the State government. About Rs 350 crore was spent for these works.

Survey for development of boating point, theme park, lighting, laser show, shopping mall, resort and others would be carried out with a reputed Multinational company. Tenders would be invited in the month of April.

They are going to acquire 250 acres for this purpose. The cost of the project would be escalated to Rs 700 to Rs 800 crore, he opined. Earlier, Kamalakar performed palabhishekam to the portrait of Chandrashekhar Rao at Telangana chowk for allocating Rs 100 crore for Manair River Front project.

‘Ksheerabhishekam’ performed to CM KCR’s portrait in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: Members of Kuruma Sangam perform Ksheerabhishekam to the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s portrait for allocating Rs 3,000 crore to distribute 3 lakh units of sheep for Golla, Kuruma community people.

On Friday, Kuruma community members poured milk on Chief Minister’s portrait at Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts. Kuruma Sangam Nizamabad district president Tondakuru Devanna, Nizamabad city secretary Gopari Lakshman and others took part in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Thondakur Devanna thanked the Chief Mister for allocating Rs 3,000 crore for the development of the community.

