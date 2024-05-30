BRS to celebrate Telangana formation for three days

Later, they would go to the Telangana martyrs memorial in a rally. On June 2, they would participate in formation day celebrations scheduled to be held in Telangana Bhavan wherein the BRS chief and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would hoist national flag as well as party flag.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 May 2024, 08:08 PM

Karimnagar: BRS district president GV Ramakrishna has said that the party would celebrate the tenth anniversary of Telangana formation on a grand scale for three days. Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Ramakrishna Rao informed that about 1000 BRS leaders and workers from the district would reach Gun Park in Hyderabad on June 1 evening.

On June 3, besides national flag, BRS party flag would be hoisted in KCR bhavan, Teegalaguttapalli here. Later, they would participate in service activities. Chandrashekhar Rao made Telangana a top state in development in last ten years.

Local MLA Gangula Kamalakar, BRS Karimnagar MP candidate B Vinod Kumar, Mayor Y Sunil Rao and others were present.