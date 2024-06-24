Gangula Kamalakar meets KCR, ends rumours over quitting BRS

Kamalakar along with Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, party town president Challa Harishankar and BRS corporators met Chandrashekhar Rao at his Erravelli farmhouse.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 June 2024, 10:18 AM

Karimnagar: Curtains came down on speculations of BRS MLA and former Minister Gangula Kamalakar joining the Congress after the legislator met party president K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday.

Kamalakar along with Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, party town president Challa Harishankar and BRS corporators met Chandrashekhar Rao at his Erravelli farmhouse. The MLA made it clear that there was no question of him leaving the BRS and said he would fight on public issues by continuing in the party.

Rumours of Kamalakar leaving BRS were triggered on Saturday following Manakondur MLA Dr Kavvampalli Satyanarayana’s comment. In a chit-chat with media persons, Satyanarayana had said that Kamalakar would join the Congress very soon.

Similar rumours were in circulation before the parliament elections. However, Kamalakar had denied the same by releasing a video message.

On the other hand, speculations against the Mayor were also rife after he met the union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar to congratulate him for becoming a union minister.