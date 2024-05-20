Karimnagar: Politicians take a break with foreign tours after polls

While a few leaders went abroad to unwind, some others have gone to meet their children studying there.

By Raghu Paithari Updated On - 20 May 2024, 09:14 PM

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar along with the members of Global Telangana Association in Washington DC, USA.

Karimnagar: Several public representatives and candidates in the recent Lok Sabha polls, who were slogging hard during the election campaign in erstwhile Karimnagar, are now taking a break with many on holiday trips abroad. Most of them are in the United States of America.

Besides candidates, Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, other public representatives and leaders of various political parties too were on the field working for the victory of their party candidates in the recent Lok Sabha poll campaign. With polling over, several of them are relaxing in other countries. While a few leaders went abroad to unwind, some others have gone to meet their children studying there. A few public representatives are making use of the opportunity participating in NRI meetings as well.

Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, who is in the United States for a fortnight tour from May 14, is participating in various programmes. On Saturday, he took part in Washington DC, USA Telugu NRI’s Meet and Greet and Koundinya Global Foundation (Goud NRIs) Meet and Greet programmes. He also met members of the Global Telangana Association. The Minister will return to India on June 1.

Meanwhile, Ramagundam MLA Makkan Singh Raj Thakur is also in the United States to meet his children studying there. A photograph of the legislator along with his son in the USA is also being circulated in local WhatsApp groups in the constituency.

While Karimnagar MLA Gangula Kamalakar is on holiday in Dubai, Peddapalli Congress MP candidate Gaddam Vamshi Krishna is also touring the United States. A few days ago, Kamalakar and Vemulawada MLA and government whip Adi Srinivas took part in a marriage ceremony in Dubai.