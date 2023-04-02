| No Section Of People Happy Under Ysrc Regime Says Nara Lokesh

Telugu Desam Party leader Nara Lokesh has alleged that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is reducing the number of beneficiaries in all welfare schemes.

By IANS Updated On - 09:54 AM, Sun - 2 April 23

Dharmavaram: Telugu Desam Party leader Nara Lokesh has alleged that no section of people in Andhra Pradesh are happy under the YSR Congress regime and all are suffering.

Nara Lokesh, general secretary of TDP made these remarks at his padayatra (Yuva Galam) which entered Dharmavaram Assembly constituency on Saturday.

According to Lokesh, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is reducing the number of beneficiaries in all welfare schemes.

“The TIDCO houses were built during the TDP regime and Jagan is now repainting these houses to claim them to be that of his government,” he said in a statement.

At Namala Cross, Satya Sai Water Works workers met the opposition leader and complained about their salaries being paid only when they launch an agitation at least once in six months.

They demanded that the 572 staff members working with Satya Sai Water Works be recognised as government employees.

The former minister claimed that the non-payment of power bills and salaries indicate Jagan government’s bankruptcy and assured the workers that as soon as the TDP returns to power their issues will be solved.

Further, he promised that the TDP government will bring down prices as well as taxes on returning to power.

Meanwhile, former CM N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that the state has plunged into deep debt with their total skyrocketing to Rs 10.3 lakh crore.

“I am really unable to understand as to which way the state is moving,” said Naidu and added that Reddy is imposing heavy taxes as well as borrowing lakhs of crores at the same time.

Raising the issue of Undavalli Sridevi, a YSRCP MLA who was suspended recently, he said TDP will stand by her while advising those unhappy ruling party leaders to think of self-respect.