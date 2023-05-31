No separate terminal for Haj pilgrims at Hyderabad airport

Commencing on June 7 and extending until June 22, the anticipated departure of Haj pilgrims from Hyderabad is set to witness an approximate count of 5,200 individuals embarking on their spiritual journey.

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has decided to abandon its plans for a separate terminal for Haj pilgrims. Last year, the airport was unable to provide this special facility due to ongoing expansion work.

However, breaking away from tradition, even for the upcoming Haj season in 2023, pilgrims will not be departing from a dedicated terminal.

The Hyderabad airport administration has clarified the new arrangements for Haj pilgrims. Instead of a separate terminal, they will now be accommodated alongside international passengers. This decision aims to streamline the departure process and create a more integrated experience for all travellers.

