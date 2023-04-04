Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Hyderabad airport

DGCA has confirmed that IndiGo Flight 6E897 had taken off from Bengaluru for Varanasi but made an emergency landing at 6:15 am after diverting to Shamshadabad airport

By ANI Updated On - 09:57 AM, Tue - 4 April 23

Representational Image.

New Delhi: A Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight made an emergency landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Telangana on Tuesday, due to a technical problem.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has confirmed that IndiGo Flight 6E897 had taken off from Bengaluru for Varanasi but made an emergency landing at 6:15 am after diverting to Shamshadabad airport.

Officials have cited a “technical problem” for the diversion.

There were 137 passengers on board and all are safe, DGCA said.

The DGCA has ordered an inquiry into the incident, said a senior official.

Further details are awaited.