No shortage of petrol, diesel in Telangana: Gangula

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:43 PM, Tue - 7 June 22

Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar conducting meeting with the representatives of the oil companies and officials of Civil Supplies department

Hyderabad: Rubbishing rumours being spread on social media, the State government on Tuesday clarified that there was no shortage of petrol and diesel in Telangana. All the 3,520 fuel stations have adequate stocks and the daily supply of these fuels has been consistent without any disruption.

Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar who held a meeting with the representatives of the oil companies and officials of Civil Supplies department, took stock of the situation. He urged people not to panic unnecessarily. About 38,572 kl (kilo litre) of petrol and 23,875 kl of diesel is currently available across 3,520 petrol pumps including 480 fuel stations in Hyderabad.

“The current stocks are sufficient for another four-five days. As there has been no major change in supply and consumption of the petroleum products, people need not panic about their availability. If there are any attempts to create artificial scarcity, stringent action will be initiated against the managements including cancellation of licenses,” he added.