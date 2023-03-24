‘No university truly global without Indian students’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 AM, Fri - 24 March 23

Marc P Christensen said that Clarkson’s student applications from India now increased growth by 171 per cent, compared to last year

Hyderabad: No university is truly global without Indian students studying in them, said Marc P Christensen, president of the US based 125 years old Clarkson University. He was in Hyderabad on a day visit on Thursday as part of a four city tour to explore the Indian market.

Nearly two lakh students travel to the US every year to study there. Clarkson had the first Indian student studying on campus way back in 1964. Since then many have studied with them. But, the university never explored this market consciously, Christensen said.

Post the Covid-19 pandemic, Computer Science and Data Science were the two disciplines most preferred by overseas students, he said adding that Clarkson’s student applications from India now increased growth by 171 per cent, compared to last year.