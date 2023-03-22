‘US Consulate General in Hyderabad’s new state-of-the-art facility a tangible investment by US’

| Us Consulate General In Hyderabads New State Of The Art Facility A Tangible Investment By Us

Five of the highest valued companies in the world – Apple, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Meta – host their largest presence outside the United States in Hyderabad, said Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:31 PM, Wed - 22 March 23

Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson.

Hyderabad: The city found mention in the United States Department of State’s daily press briefing on Tuesday, with Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson, describing the US Consulate General in Hyderabad’s new state-of-the-art facility in Nanakramguda as a tangible investment by the US in the growing bilateral relationship.

The daily briefing which covered a wide and varied subjects from across the globe started off with Patel mentioning that the US Consulate General in Hyderabad opened a new state-of-the-art facility in the city’s bustling Financial District.

“Put simply, this dynamic region plays a critical role in the US-India Strategic Partnership, and our new consulate chancery in Hyderabad represents a tangible investment by the United States in the growing bilateral relationship,” he said.

Patel also pointed out the large presence of US companies in Hyderabad and added, “The move brings our government closer to US companies that have invested billions of dollars in India’s tech, defense, aerospace, and pharmaceutical sectors. Five of the highest valued companies in the world – Apple, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Meta – host their largest presence outside the United States in Hyderabad.”

“Our consulate in Hyderabad is a key to linking businesses and people from the United States and the Indian States of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. We continue to welcome Indian visitors, businesspeople, and students from those states and this new facility puts us in a position to increase Mission India’s consular services in the future,” he said.

Patel explained how the new facility, with a project budget of $340 million, paid respect to the local landscape, and through the Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation, is working with local partners to preserve historic monuments.

“The new consulate in Hyderabad will also host countless visitors, as our militaries regularly team up for joint exercises based out of India’s Eastern Naval Command,” he added.

