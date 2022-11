| No Water Supply For 12 Hours In Some Parts Of Hyderabad On Saturday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:08 PM, Fri - 18 November 22

Hyderabad: The drinking water supply will be disrupted in some parts of the city for 12 hours from 10 am on November 19 due to the replacement of a portion of Krishna Drinking Water Supply Project (KDWSP) Phase-3 pipelines.

The affected areas include Boduppal, Chengicherla, Peerzadiguda, Sainikpuri, Alwal, Moula Ali, Lalapet, Tarnaka, Snehapuri colony, Kailasagiri and Cherlapally.