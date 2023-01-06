Noah Schnapp of ‘Stranger Things’ fame comes out as gay

By ANI Updated On - 01:36 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

Washington: ‘Stranger Things’ actor Noah Schnapp, known for playing the closeted gay teenager Will Byers on the Netflix show, has officially come out gay in real life.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, an American entertainment news outlet, the 18-year-old actor Schnapp shared a video to his TikTok that read, “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know.'”

The clip was set to audio that played, “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, will never be that serious.”

“I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought,” Schnapp wrote in the video’s caption, referencing Will’s sexuality on ‘Stranger Things‘, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Throughout the show’s run, Will’s sexuality has been a question, specifically when Mike told his friend in the heat of an argument, “It’s not my fault you don’t like girls.”

As per The Hollywood Reporter, during Season four, volume two episode, Will even takes an emotional moment to profess his love to Mike but pretends he’s speaking from Eleven’s (Millie Bobby Brown) point of view, not his own.

The horror mystery show will come to conclusion with its Season 5; however, no start of production date has been announced yet.