Noisy scenes in Nalgonda Zilla Parishad meeting

With Peddavoora MPP Chennu Anuradha also levelling similar allegations, several other MPPs and ZPTCs also expressed their concerns.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:12 PM, Sat - 11 February 23

Nagonda Zilla Parshad general body meeting held in the meeting hall on Saturday.

Nalgonda: Cutting across political lines, ZPTCs and MPTCs on Saturday expressed strong displeasure during the Zilla parishad general body meeting over violation of protocol in the government programme and domination of local MLAs by minimising representatives of local bodies.

The meeting, chaired by ZP chairman Banda Narender Reddy and attended by district Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy, saw Nakrekal Mandal Parishad president (MPP) Bachupally Sridevi saying she was not being given priority in government programmes as per protocol. She also alleged interventions by the local MLA and also demanded the transfer of Nakrekal MPDO N Laxma Reddy.

Intervening in the matter, the District Collector said he would instruct officials to ensure adherence to protocol in government programmes.