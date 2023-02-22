Nok Air introduced direct flights to Bangkok from Hyderabad

Hyderabad is the first and only Indian destination where Nok Air introduced direct flights to Bangkok.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:30 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport, giving more options to flyers from Hyderabad to Thailand, introduced Nok Air’s maiden flight service to Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok on Wednesday.

Hyderabad is the first and only Indian destination where Nok Air introduced direct flights to Bangkok.

“The introduction of direct flights to Bangkok will not only attract more travellers to Bangkok but will also allow them to explore exotic destinations like Chiang Mai, Betong, Krabi, Phuket, and many more,” said Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GHIAL.

The inaugural flight took off from Hyderabad to the Don Mueang International Airport at 12.40 am and the new route will be operated by Nok Air’s Boeing 737 MAX 8. The three weekly non-stop Nok Air Flight DD 958 will arrive at 11.45 pm at the Hyderabad Airport and depart at 12.45 am.

This will be the second international Airline with direct flights to Thailand from Hyderabad Airport. Thai Air has been operating daily flights from Hyderabad to Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Bangkok.