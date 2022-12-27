Fog disrupts flights at Hyderabad airport

Two flights departing from Mumbai and Chennai were scheduled to land at Shamshabad airport at around 7:30 am.

05:08 PM, Tue - 27 December 22

Hyderabad: A dense fog cover over Hyderabad caused flights to divert their scheduled landing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in the early hours of Tuesday.

Two flights departing from Mumbai and Chennai were scheduled to land at Shamshabad airport at around 7:30 am. However, due to poor visibility, the flights were diverted to Chennai International Airport.

While Mumbai to Hyderabad Air India flight AI 615 landed in Hyderabad at 10:48 am, flight 6E 495 of the Indigo airline from Chennai to Hyderabad landed at 10:27 am after the weather improved.

This is the first time this winter that fog has hit the flight services at the airport, located at Shamshabad, about 25 km from the city.