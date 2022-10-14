Nora Fatehi claims Brad Pitt slid into her DMs, netizens troll her brutally

Published Date - 03:18 PM, Fri - 14 October 22

Hyderabad: Nora Fatehi has been in the limelight after it was announced that she would be joining the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to perform at the FIFA World Cup. However, Nora faced criticism recently after she began claiming that Hollywood star Brad Pitt slid into her DMs. In an interview with a magazine, the dancer-actor said that the ‘Bullet Train’ actor was the “most famous person” to have tried to get in touch with her. Given that Brad isn’t on any social media platforms, netizens began trolling her.

Sliding into DMs means someone messaging you on a social media platform with the intention of flirting.

“So, Brad Pitt’s been in her dms, yet she hangs out with guys like Sukesh?” asked a Reddit user.

“Brad is not on Instagram Lol,” wrote another.

“Brad Pitt: I don’t even know who you are,” commented a user.

“Yes and Tom cruise is my Phupha and Angelina my Maasi,” trolled another Reddit user.

When asked for clarification, Nora’s team claimed that her comment was made “sarcastically”.

Earlier, Nora was questioned in connection with an extortion case linked to jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. More recently, people called her out for allegedly using the car gifted by the conman.