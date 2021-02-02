Not a single paisa for Telangana, yet again

Union Finance Minister Nirmal Sitharaman, in fact, went ahead and imposed an additional burden on petroleum products costs in the form of Agriculture Cess despite repeated requests from Telangana.

Published: 12:56 am

Hyderabad: The 2021-22 Union Budget came as a big disappointment to Telangana, yet again, with the Centre giving the cold shoulder to the State, choosing to ignore its wish-list.

No major allocations have been made for the State in the Union Budget 2021-22 save for sanction of Rs 53.8 crore for the much-awaited Tribal University, one of the many assurances provided in the AP Re-organisation Act of 2014.

Union Finance Minister Nirmal Sitharaman, in fact, went ahead and imposed an additional burden on petroleum products costs in the form of Agriculture Cess despite repeated requests from Telangana not to increase any cess as it would not benefit the State in any form.

The State government, in fact, was not expecting any major announcements in the Union Budget in the wake of economic slowdown and the crisis triggered by Covid-19 pandemic. The State, however, was expecting certain allocations from the Centre in response to the series of representations submitted to different Union Ministries.

