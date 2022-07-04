Not possible to topple Telangana government: Gangula

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:27 PM, Mon - 4 July 22

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalkar has asserted that it was not possible for the BJP to topple the State government, since Telangana Rashtra Samithi, which is ruling the state, has emerged from hearts of the people.

“TRS is not only a political party. It is a party that is formed by the people to wage agitation for a separate Telangana state. Moreover, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is a leader who emerged from the hearts of the public.

Does BJP dare to touch a single TRS MLA? He questioned. BJP had no guts to touch the TRS legislatures. It cannot lure TRS legislatures since all of them emerged from the agitation. Setting aside the plans of toppling the government, BJP could better protect three of its MLAs since they are planning to cross the fence”, Kamalakar commented while refuting BJP leader statements that Telangana government was going to face a similar fate that was faced by Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, the Minister termed the union government led by the BJP as anti-farmers and anti-backward classes. Why the Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to utter a single word about paddy procurement during his visit to the state on Sunday. Based on the union government’s instructions, the state government had procured Rs 94 lakh metric tons of paddy from farmers by spending Rs 22,400 crore. Besides denying permission for milling, the center was not coming forward to procure the crop. Consequently, 2,950 rice mills have been closed during the last 28 days due to lack of transactions.

Why wasn’t the center purchasing crop though the state government agreed to give raw rice according to the conditions of the union government. Farmers were in dilemma whether to sow paddy in Vanakalam season since the stocks of the crop piled up in rice mills. Why were the union Minister G Kishan Reddy and BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar tightlipped on the issue, he questioned.

Talking about Modi’s silence on long pending issues of BC communities, Kamalakar said that not only Telangana, BCs across the entire country had eagerly awaited the PM’s announcement on separate ministry for BCs, caste based census of BC and other issues but in vain. Except for abusing the Chief Minister, Modi had announced nothing. The PM came to Hyderabad to show the development done in the state to the CMs of BJP ruled states besides abusing TRS party.

Besides passing a unanimous resolution in the state assembly for a separate ministry for BC and BC census, Chandrashekhar Rao along with BC community leaders met the PM in 2014 and requested the latter to provide reservations in legislature bodies and constitute a separate ministry for BCs. Out of Rs 32 lakh crore the country’s budget, only Rs 1,000 crore have been allocated to BCs every year, he informed and opined that a meager amount was being allocated since the BCs have no separate ministry.

Though there were 75 ministries in the union cabinet, no ministry was there for BCs, who constituted 60 percent of the population. Whereas, EBC reservation was provided to upper caste people, who constituted only 7 percent of the population. According to the constitution, caste based census should be done every ten years but it has not been done. Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kamumalla Vijaya, Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, MLAs Rasamai Balkishan, and Sunke Ravishankar were present.