“Not the CEO you are looking for”: Parag Agrawal’s namesake updates LinkedIn bio

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:01 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

Hyderabad: After Elon Musk became the ‘Chief Twit’ of the micro-blogging site Twitter, top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal, were fired. While social media platforms were rife with reactions and memes, one LinkedIn user had a whole different experience.

A banker, who is the former CEO’s namesake and whom some may call his doppelganger, has had plenty of profile visits on LinkedIn. So much so that he had to add a significant line in his bio.

“After the Twitter CEO was fired, my profile views have shot up by 36 percent. So, to help folks with finding the right Parag, I have changed my profile page headline(sic),” he wrote in a post where he shared the screenshot of the viewers graph.

In his bio, he wrote, “Not the CEO you are looking for,” alongside his other work experiences.

Reacting to his post, one user wrote, “Internet is a funny place!” Some others pointed out that although the incident brought him to the limelight that was not his peak.

“Funny. Thoughtful of you but what about the spike around sep 18? That seems even steeper and the Twitter guy wasn’t fired then. LinkedIn search is better than that. I gave it a shot. I got to CEO Agrawal’s page without stopping over on any other Parag’s or Agrawal’s page. That 36% ^ is mostly your number my man. Your achievement. Keep doing what you’re doing,” wrote an encouraging user.

https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6992140909463130112/