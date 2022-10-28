Parag Agrawal trends after being fired by Elon Musk

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:10 PM, Fri - 28 October 22

Elon seemed to be on a warpath following the very public war of words between Parag and him over the former’s refusal to reveal the number of bot accounts on Twitter.

Hyderabad: The moment Tesla CEO Elon Musk closed his deal buying Twitter for $44 billion, the first thing he did was firing Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segel, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. This after he tweeted a video of him showing up at the Twitter Headquarters holding a sink.

Elon seemed to be on a warpath following the very public war of words between Parag and him over the former’s refusal to reveal the number of bot accounts on Twitter. Musk tried to walk away from the deal, but Parag took him to court and the legal battle between Twitter and Musk ran over six months with Musk finally agreeing to complete the buy this month.

News of the firing had netizens, especially Indians, feeling all sorts of ways. Many said Parag will be back to the game, opening an Agrawal Sweets outlet right in front of the Twitter HQs, some pointed out that not even a CEO’s job was secure and only government jobs offered job security. Marvel universe fans compared Musk to Thanos as he goes on a rampage destroying anyone who comes in his path. Some users also compared Parag’s fall from grace to Rishi Sunak’s rise as UK’s first PM of Indian origin.

Check out some of the other reactions below:

Doesn't matter if you are CEO of a gaint social media platform.

The job security will only be in Government jobs. #ParagAgrawal #ELONMUSK pic.twitter.com/KoZXdYTb30 — manglam Tiwari (@manglamiam) October 28, 2022

#ParagAgrawal is back with a bang in front of Twitter HQ pic.twitter.com/U2h1ftSQqL — Atrij Kasera (@AtrijKasera) October 28, 2022