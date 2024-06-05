NOTA votes declined in many LS constituencies in Telangana this time

The NOTA votes declined by nearly 50 percent when compared to last elections.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 June 2024, 06:27 PM

Hyderabad: The number of “None of the above” (NOTA) votes witnessed a decline in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls compared to 2019 in many constituencies in the State. In fact, the overall NOTA votes in the State declined from 1,84,520 to 1,02,661 votes, a decrease of 81,859 votes.

In 2019, 14,073 NOTA votes were cast through EVMs and 9 through postal ballot in Mahabubabad Lok Sabha, whereas in this election 6,511 NOTA votes were cast through EVMs and 80 through postal ballot. The NOTA votes declined by nearly 50 percent when compared to last elections.

Similarly, in Warangal Lok Sabha during 2019 polls 18,801 NOTA votes were polled, whereas this time it came down to 8,380 votes. There is a decline of over 10,000 NOTA votes this time.

In the Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency, the NOTA votes were reduced from 11,762 to 13,036 votes compared to 2019 Lok Sabha polls, whereas it declined to 7,755 votes from 10,600 in Mahabubnagar Constituency. In Hyderabad Constituency the NOTA votes reduced from 5,663 votes to 2906, while in Malkajgiri constituency it declined from 17,895 votes to 13,366.

Khammam Lok Sabha constituency saw a drastic decline in NOTA votes. In 2019 15,832 NOTA votes were cast, whereas this time only 6,782 votes were cast, a decline of 9,050 votes. Such variations were witnessed in a large number of Lok Sabha constituencies during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in the State.