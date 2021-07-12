Notification issued for reorganisation of Warangal districts

District Collectors of both the Warangal Urban and Warangal Rural have been asked to publish the preliminary notification in English and Telugu in the District Gazette

Warangal: The State government on Monday issued a preliminary notification for the formation/reorganisation of Warangal Urban and Warangal Rural districts into Hanamkonda and Warangal districts. Revenue Department (District Administration) issued a Government Order to this effect.

The District Collectors of both the Warangal Urban and Warangal Rural have been asked to publish the preliminary notification in English and Telugu in the District Gazette for information of the public and give wide publicity in all concerned areas.

“Under sub-section (5) of section 3 of the Telangana District (Formation) Act, 1974 (Act No.7 of 1974), notice is hereby given to all the concerned, that the Government in the interest of better administration and development of the areas concerned proposes to form of new Districts, Revenue Divisions and Mandals in the present District of Warangal Urban and Warangal Rural Districts in the State of Telangana,” said the order, adding that objections or suggestions are invited on the proposal from all persons residing within the District/Revenue Division/Mandal or Village are being taken into consideration by the government.

“All objections or suggestions should be in writing in English or in Telugu or Urdu and should be addressed to the Collectors on or before the expiry of 30 days from the date of notification,” it reads.

While the proposed Hanamkonda will consist of Hanamkonda and Parkal Revenue Divisions, Warangal will comprise Narsampet and Warangal Revenue Divisions. The proposed Hanamkonda district will have 12 mandals – Hanamkonda, Khazipet, lnavolu, Hasanparthy, Velair, Dharmasagar, Elkathurthy, Bheemadevarapalli, Parkal, Kamalapur, Nadikuda, and Damera.

The proposed Warangal district will have 15 mandals – Warangal, Khila Warangal, Geesugonda, Athmakur , Shayampet, Wardhannapet, Rayaparthy, Parvathagiri, Sangem, Narsampet, Chennaraopet, Nallabelly, Duggondi, Khanapur and Nekkonda. While two mandals of Warangal Urban, Warangal and Khilla Warangal were proposed to be merged with Warangal district, three mandals, Parkal, Nadikuda and Damera of Warangal Rural, were proposed to be merged with Hanamkonda mandal.

Meanwhile, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for responding to the plea for reorganisation of Warangal Urban and Warangal Rural districts into Hanamkonda and Warangal. It may be recalled that the Chief Minister, who visited Warangal on June 21, was given a memorandum by MLAs and other people’s representatives seeking reorganisation of the districts to which the Chief Minister responded positively.

“The reorganisation of the districts will be much more beneficial to the people,” Dayakar Rao said.

