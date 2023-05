| Notification Shortly To Fill Group 1 And 2 Posts In Ap

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has given the green signal to issue notification to fill Group 1 and Group 2 vacancies in the state.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:13 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

The officials on Thursday morning briefed him on the vacant posts and the exercise to issue the notification has already begun.

It is said that there are over 100 vacant posts in Group 1 and about 900 in Group 2.