Now ace SSC exams with Classroomtv.in app

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:50 PM, Sun - 22 May 22

Hyderabad: Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy on Sunday launched a classroom app called ‘Classroomtv.in’ which can be downloaded from Google PlayStore or any other app provider. The app has been developed to help the students to perform well in the Class X board examinations and is designed to give students easy access to an extensive number of videos on various topics in all subjects of Class X.

The app contains videos on topics in subjects like Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Physics or Chemistry or any subject. Students can watch them free of cost any number of times and also refer to them for clearing any doubts.

Dr. Ranjith Reddy said user ID and password for the ClassroomTV App has been provided for students to download as follows: user ID-ranjith.chevella@gmail.com and the password is ranjith.

He urged students to download the app as it would prove useful in clearing any doubts they had about their subjects.