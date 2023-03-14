| Now Bjp Wants Rrr Oscar Glory Credit To Go To Modi

Now, BJP wants ‘RRR’ Oscar glory credit to go to Modi

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal claimed that 'RRR' winning an Oscar was an acknowledgement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's quality in nominating members to the Rajya Sabha.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:16 PM, Tue - 14 March 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s attempts to credit the ‘RRR’ Oscar glory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that too linking what they call his ‘quality in nominating members to the Rajya Sabha’, has left Twitterati in splits, with many even asking how low the saffron party could stoop.

This was after Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Monday claimed that the ‘RRR’ movie winning an Oscar was an acknowledgement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s quality in nominating members to the Rajya Sabha since the film script writer V Vijayendra Prasad was nominated to the house a few months ago.

Sharing a news report clipping, a creative director and communications consultant, GS Sridhar tweeted “Modern interpretation of all roads lead to Rome.”

Modern interpretation of

ALL ROADS LEAD TO ROME. pic.twitter.com/NyJ6349uKZ — G S SHRIDHAR (@ushrit2020) March 14, 2023

“The way ministers past and present are tweeting about our Oscar wins and crediting Modi for it – somehow, anyhow – a friend was tempted to comment: “Won’t be surprised if they rename it Moscars.”

Another Twitter user Vazhapadi Karnan Ramamurthy tweeted: “RS Member was Script Writer and a RSS member. Oscar was won for Song, that’s lyric writer. Their is difference between Lyric and Script. This will be too much for a Minister like @PiyushGoyal to understand. Wants to take credit of any individual efforts made by ordinary Indian.” (Sic)

RS Member was Script Writer and a RSS member. Oscar was won for Song that's lyric writer. Their is difference between Lyric and Script. This will be to much for a Minister like @PiyushGoyal to understand. Wants to take credit of any individual efforts made by ordinary Indian. — Vazhapadi Karnan Ramamurthy(வாழப்பாடி இரா கர்ணன்) (@rkarnan) March 14, 2023

Interestingly, IT Minister KT Rama Rao had tweeted on Monday, in connection with BJP State president’s about turn on ‘RRR’, that it won’t be long before the ‘same bigot’ says the award was given only because of Modi.

Not before long, the SAME Bigot will tell you the Award was given only because of Modi 😂 https://t.co/8Z0hp6FETl — KTR (@KTRBRS) March 13, 2023