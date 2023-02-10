Now, non-IIT students can get summer internship at IIT-H

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:23 PM, Fri - 10 February 23

Sangareddy: Under the newly launched Summer Undergraduate Research Exposure (SURE), the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) will offer internships to 150 B-Tech, BDes, Integrated MSc, MSc and MA students from non-IIT Colleges in Telangana.

The internships will be offered across 18 departments. The applications should be filed before February 22 after going through the information on the IIT-H’s website. The selected students will get a chance to stay on IIT-H Campus for two months. The premier institute is offering the internship with the objective to help the students to explore the research and innovation ecosystem inside the campus. The selected students will be provided Rs.15,000 scholarship per month for two months.

Elaborating on the SURE programme, Director IIT-H Prof BS Murty said the IIT-H was promoting the spirit of inventing and innovation in technology for humanity. The SURE programme was the extension of this motive of leveraging their research and innovation ecosystem to the entire country.

Dean (Sponsored Research and Consultancy ) Prof Chandra S Sharma said the aim of SURE was to nurture and attract potential and bright Ph.D. students apart from encouraging research culture among UG students and at the same time, hand-holding Tier 2 and 3 institutes as a social responsibility.