Telangana and Belgium’s Flanders join hands to promote life sciences industry

State government on Friday announced that it was partnering with Flanders, a vibrant and dynamic region of Belgium

04:33 PM, Fri - 10 February 23

Hyderabad: Continuing its focus on strengthening the Telangana’s growing stature in the global lifesciences ecosystem, the State government on Friday announced that it was partnering with Flanders, a vibrant and dynamic region of Belgium, to explore multiple opportunities in the lifesciences sector aimed at vaccines and mRNA technological platforms, immunotherapy, life sciences university partnership and Cluster-to-Cluster collaborations.

“A region equally headstrong in innovation, growth and R&D, Flanders’ partnership with Telangana will boost both parties to share the latest developments in the lifesciences Industry,” IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said.

“The industry landscape of Flanders and Telangana is very similar with focus on lifesciences (more specifically vaccines), technology and engineering, and this partnership will allow us to explore Flanders’ robust technology landscape and the sectoral strengths it possesses to provide an ideal environment for industries in both regions,” he said.

As the first step of the partnership, Flanders will participate as the International Region Partners for the next three editions of BioAsia starting with the forthcoming 20th edition of the marquee healthcare and life sciences event, organized by the State government, according to a press release.

At BioAsia 2023, Flanders Investment & Trade will bring a key delegation of senior officials from Flanders and also participate in multiple meetings. A task force with members including industry, academia and Government from both sides has been formed and the group will discuss and implement the partnership.

BioAsia in Telangana and Knowledge for Growth in Flanders shall be the two anchor events on either side in which both ecosystems shall participate in these events to steer the Flanders Telangana Lifesciences Cooperation in the next three to four years, the press release said.

Flanders Investment & Trade (FIT) is the Flemish public agency under the Flanders Government and advises supports and stimulates Flemish companies in their exports of products & services. It also encourages and supports overseas companies to set up business in Europe based out of Flanders, Belgium. In India, FIT has been active for the last 25 years and has played a key role in promoting economic cooperation between Flanders and India over the past two decades.

BioAsia later this month

With the theme of ‘Advancing for ONE: Shaping the next generation of humanized healthcare’, BioAsia 2023 will be held From February 24 to 26 in Hyderabad.