Now polytechnic students can study law in Telangana

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 12:15 AM, Sun - 12 March 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: Polytechnic students can now make a career in the legal profession after exiting from their second year of the course work to pursue law from this year.

Students securing a minimum of 90 credits can opt out of the diploma course with a certificate in engineering, which will be equivalent to the intermediate certificate of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education. However, after exiting from their second-year course work, they must enroll and crack the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET).

Polytechnic students who have completed three-year course and score 90 credits are also eligible for a certificate in engineering using which they can pursue the five-year law degree course from the law colleges in the State, only if they crack TS LAWCET.

“From this year, polytechnic students with a certificate in engineering, which is equivalent to intermediate certificate, will be eligible for the five-year LLB degree course,” a senior official said.

During 2022-23, the Telangana government has extended same facility to polytechnic students to join courses like BA, BSc and BCom based on certain criteria. This year, polytechnic diploma students can take admissions into the five-year LLB degree course via LAWCET and also first-year engineering courses through the TS EAMCET-2023.

Candidates wanting to pursue the five-year degree LLB course should have completed two-year intermediate or any other examination recognized as equivalent by the university concerned or the TS BIE with a minimum 45 per cent of aggregate marks for general category, 42 per cent for OBC Category and 40 per cent for SC/ST.

Students appearing for the intermediate final year examination can also register for the TS LAWCET. However, the candidates must have passed the qualifying examination at the time of admission counselling.

Meanwhile, Osmania University which has been entrusted with conducting the TS LAWCET and PG Law Common Entrance Test for LLM admissions has issued the notification with the entrance tests scheduled for May 25.