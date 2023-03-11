TSPSC postpones exams for TBPO, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts

The next dates of examination for Town Planning Building Overseer and Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts would be intimated shortly, said TSPSC

By Renju John Daniel Published Date - 10:01 PM, Sat - 11 March 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Saturday postponed the written examination for recruitment to the posts of Town Planning Building Overseer scheduled for March 12, on the account of suspected hacking.

A case has been registered with the police, the TSPSC said, adding that candidates have been informed individually through SMS about the postponement of the examination.

Further, the Commission said the online examination for recruitment to posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon scheduled to be held on March 15 and 16 was also postponed. The next dates of examination for the two recruitments would be intimated shortly, the TSPSC added.