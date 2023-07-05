Now, Tamil Nadu farmers demand Telangana’s pro-farmer schemes

Farmers and other speakers who addressed the Tamil Nadu Farmer's Day rally demanded that the Telangana model of development be replicated in Tamil Nadu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:10 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

Hyderabad: Farmers in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday demanded the implementation of Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24/7 free power for agriculture, irrigation and procurement of food grains at MSP based on the Telangana Model that bailed out the peasant community from distress here.

It is customary to celebrate “Tamil Nadu Farmer’s Day on July 5 every year. This was celebrated at Krishnagiri, district headquarters town of Tamil Nadu this time. Thousands of farmers participated in the event under the aegis of the Tamil Agriculture Association and took out a huge rally that culminated in a public meeting.

The farmers demands were raised by the president of Tamil Agriculture Association KM Rama Gounder, Kotapati Narasimha Naidu, President of “Dakshin Bharat Rythu Sangha Samakhya” and K Santha Kumar, president of Karnataka State Farmers Unions who participated as a special invitee. Farmers and other speakers who addressed the rally demanded that the Telangana model of development be replicated in Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu Agricultural Farmers Association, active since 1973, has over 1000 branches spread over 20 districts and has lakhs of members. Kotapati, who participated as the chief guest, said the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has not fulfilled any of the promises made to the farmers. The NDA government had promised to double the income of the farmers by 2022, but it had ended up doubling the crop investment of the farmers.

Moreover, in the name of electricity reforms, the Centre sought to install meters for electric motors. On the other hand, to improve the lives of farmers in Telangana, many infrastructure facilities, investment assistance and insurance of Rs.5 lakh were given while every bag harvested was bought by the government paying MSP, he said.