Now, Union Heavy Industries Minister wants PM’s photo at Covid vaccine centres

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:32 PM, Sat - 3 September 22

(File Photo) Union Heavy Industries minister Mahendra Nath Pandey stated that it was mandatory to have Prime Minister’s photo on the covid vaccine certificate

Mahabubnagar: It was now the turn of union Heavy Industries minister Mahendra Nath Pandey to insist on displaying the photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Covid vaccination centres. The union Minister inspected Covid vaccination drive at Urban Primary Health Centre at Old Palamoor in the town and during the inspection, he found fault with officials for ensuring Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s image on the flexi and failing to display the Prime Minister’s photos.

Incidentally,union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman too made a similar demand in Kamareddy district when she went to a Fair Price Shop and found fault with authorities for not putting up Modi’s photographs. “I do not understand the State Government’s problem in displaying the Prime Minister’s photo on the banners and at the Health centres. He is a popular leader in the world and what’s wrong in respecting him” said Mahendra Nath Pandey.

Stating that the Central Government was conducting free covid vaccination drive in the country, he directed the officials to ensure such mistakes do not recur in the future. The union Minister stated that it was mandatory to have Prime Minister’s photo on the covid vaccine certificate and said that was being followed aptly across the country.

On the Telangana Chief Minister’s plans to forge a political alternative at national level, Mahendra Nath Pandey said there was no restriction in making such attempts.

Like his few colleagues in the cabinet, who had toured Telangana in the recent past, the union Heavy Industries Minister too accused that Kaleshwaram project was a failure and not even an acre was irrigated through the project. This was in scant regard to union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s appreciation that Kaleshwaram was Telangana’s growth engine.

Not confining to this, he also accused that workers from Mahabubnagar continued to migrate to other places in search of livelihood. In contrast, workers from Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Odisha and other States were working in farm fields, industries, construction sites and other places in Telangana.

Oblivious to the fact, that Telangana had made repeated appeals to the Central Government to sanction medical colleges, the union Heavy Industries charged that the State Government had not submitted any proposals.