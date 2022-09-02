After Nirmala’s outburst, old video of Modi criticising Centre for staking claim for PDS rice surfaces

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:18 PM, Fri - 2 September 22

Hyderabad: “Did you get the money from your mama’s (uncle’s) house?” the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi asks in a caustic tone. The reference is to Centre’s role in financing the rice distributed through the public distribution system. The video which shows Modi being juxtaposed with the arrogant union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman claiming that it was the centre spending money for the PDS rice, exemplified the opportunistic politics of the BJP.

The juxtaposed video showing Modi’s statment lashing out at the Congress Government for making tall claims over financial assistance extended to the State Governments for taking up rice distribution and Nirmala Sitharaman doing just that on Friday in Nizamabad, has gone viral after TSMDC chairman Krishank shared it on twitter.

The video shows the union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman boasting about the Centre’s contribution and questioning the State Governments share in PDS. However, in the old video, the then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi explains how the State Governments have been duly sharing the cost of supplying rice and other commodities through PDS to the poor out of their respective budgets.

“But the Central Government is trying to derive political mileage by citing contributions made in feeding the poor people” Modi asserts asking “Whether the money was brought from your mama’s (uncle’s) house”. In his tweet, Krishank asked “Nirmala ji, Modi Ji is asking you. Are you giving from your Mama’s house”.

Meanwhile, union Finance Minister’s charges that Telangana’s debts have increased beyond permissible limits, have not gone down well with many twitter users. They demanded her to also speak about BJP-ruled States financial discipline.

Mubashir, a twitter user asked “What is Article 293 saying? Why Nirmala Sitharaman is misleading Telangana citizens. Did not the Central Government give permission to five States for taking loans for infra projects? Did Karnataka under BJP not take double the loan of Telangana? How much is one kid owes in Karnataka”

The union Minister also had to face a barrage of comments for her demand to display the Prime Minister’s picture at PDS outlets.

