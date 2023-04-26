| Now Use Same Whatsapp Account On Four Different Devices

Now, use same WhatsApp account on four different devices

WhatsApp's latest feature will now allow users to use the same WhatsApp account on four different devices.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:29 PM, Wed - 26 April 23

Hyderabad: Instant messaging platform WhatsApp on Tuesday announced that the company will start allowing users to log in through multiple devices. Simply put, one can now use the same WhatsApp account for one phone number on four different smartphones.

The feature was one of the long-awaited updates and will soon be available to all users. “Today, we’re improving our multi-device offering further by introducing the ability to use the same WhatsApp account on multiple phones,” WhatsApp announced.

Once the update was announced, social media platforms saw a flow of memes that made fun of how users will multitask with the four devices.

Here’s how to use it

The feature will allow users to link their account to four additional devices just like how one would now use WhatsApp web on desktops. Each linked smartphone will connect to WhatsApp independently. All these devices will have end-to-end encryption and will keep the messages, calls, and data protected.

One of the methods to connect these companion phones is using a code. Users will have to enter their phone number on WhatsApp Web to receive a one-time code. Once you receive the code, enter that on the phone you’re trying to enable.

Another way is by adding devices by scanning the QR code on the primary device. These companion devices can be smartphones, tablets, and other such devices.