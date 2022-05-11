| Now Walk Across The Busy Punjagutta Junction On The Brand New Fob

Now, walk across the busy Punjagutta junction on the brand new FoB

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:08 PM, Wed - 11 May 22

Hyderabad: The much awaited Foot over Bridge (FoB) near Hyderabad Central Mall at the Punjagutta junction, one of the busiest traffic junctions in the city, is now open for the public.

Built at a cost of Rs.5 crore, the swanky FoN was inaugurated by Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi on Wednesday. Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender and others participated in the inaugural function.

This facility built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation will help pedestrians cross the road comfortably near Punjagutta.

Taking to Twitter, Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar said six FoBs located in different parts of the city would be inaugurated within six weeks.

“Stylish, state of art Foot over Bridge (FoB) at #Hyderabad central Mall, Punjagutta being inaugurated today by @GHMCOnline Mayor @GadwalvijayaTRS garu. 6 more FoBs getting ready & will be operational in next 4-6 weeks @KTRTRS @YadavTalasani,” he tweeted.

Stylish, state of art Foot over Bridge (FoB) at #Hyderabad central Mall, Punjagutta being inaugurated today by @GHMCOnline Mayor @GadwalvijayaTRS garu. 6 more FoBs getting ready & will be operational in next 4-6 weeks @KTRTRS @YadavTalasani pic.twitter.com/6iVTyYLoyb — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) May 11, 2022

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .