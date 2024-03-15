Friday, Mar 15, 2024
Home | News | Npdcl Electrician Assaulted Hospitalized In Adilabad

NPDCL electrician assaulted, hospitalized in Adilabad

Police said that NPDCL electrician Somu received injuries on his face and hands when two unidentified persons attacked him with a knife. He was immediately admitted to a hospital in Utnoo

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 15 March 2024, 08:16 PM
NPDCL electrician assaulted, hospitalized in Adilabad
Police said that NPDCL electrician Somu received injuries on his face and hands when two unidentified persons attacked him with a knife. He was immediately admitted to a hospital in Utnoo

Adilabad: An electrician of Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (NPDCL) sustained injuries when he was assaulted by some unknown persons in Utnoor mandal headquarters on Friday.

Police said that NPDCL electrician Somu received injuries on his face and hands when two unidentified persons attacked him with a knife. He was immediately admitted to a hospital in Utnoor.

Also Read

He was later rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad as his medical condition deteriorated. A murder attempt case was registered. Investigations are on.

Related News

Latest News