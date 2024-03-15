NPDCL electrician assaulted, hospitalized in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 March 2024, 08:16 PM

Adilabad: An electrician of Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (NPDCL) sustained injuries when he was assaulted by some unknown persons in Utnoor mandal headquarters on Friday.

Police said that NPDCL electrician Somu received injuries on his face and hands when two unidentified persons attacked him with a knife. He was immediately admitted to a hospital in Utnoor.

He was later rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad as his medical condition deteriorated. A murder attempt case was registered. Investigations are on.