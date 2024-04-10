| Collector Asks Officials To Ensure Uninterrupted Supply Of Water To Villages In Asifabad

Collector asks officials to ensure uninterrupted supply of water to villages in Asifabad

Venkatesh asked the officials to work in coordination so that drinking water was provided to every house continuously till the end of summer season.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 April 2024, 07:22 PM

Kumram Bhim Asifabad: Collector Venkatesh Dhotre instructed officials to make efforts to ensure uninterrupted supply of drinking water to every house till the end of summer.

He along with Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Deepak Tiwari toured Dhanora, Keslaguda and Sangvi villages of Kerameri mandal and inspected the maintenance of filter bed and pump houses belongnig to Mission Bhagiratha scheme on Wednesday.

He directed the Subdivision Engineer of the Northern Power Distribution Limited (NPDCL) to take steps to efficiently implement the Mission Bhagiratha scheme without interruption of power and to ensure that a staffer was available if necessary.

The Collector asked officials to ensure special attention to habitations that fall under the jurisdiction of the integrated tribal development agency (ITDA)-Utnoor.

He ordered the officials to immediately respond to the leakage problems of the pipelines and undertake repair work on a war footing.

He said that water should be supplied every day through the borewells and tap connections of the scheme in the village, and the performance of the borewells and the leakages of the pipelines should be continuously monitored.

