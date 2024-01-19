NPDCL Chairman urges officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply and quality services

K Varun Reddy, the Chairman and Managing Director of the Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (NPDCL), has directed officials to implement measures ensuring both quality and uninterrupted power supply to consumers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 January 2024, 06:38 PM

NPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Varun Reddy convenes a meeting with officials in Mancherial on Friday

Mancherial/Kumram Bheem Asifabad: The Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (NPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director K Varun Reddy asked the officials to take steps to ensure quality and uninterrupted supply of power to consumers. He convened a review meeting with officials of the utility in Mancherial on Friday.

Reddy underlined the need to provide quality and uninterrupted electricity to consumers. He told the officials to supply the power by having coordination. He instructed them to take measures to prevent stealing of electricity, damage of power lines and accidents. He asked them to issue community certificates to beneficiaries from SC, ST to extend subsidies on the consumption of electricity.

Projects and Operations director Mohan Reddy, commercial director Sandhya Rani, finance director Thirupathi Reddy, NPDCL Mancherial district Superintending Engineer Shesha Rao, Divisional Engineers, Assistant Divisional Engineers and many others were present.

Meanwhile, the managing director conducted a similar meeting with the officials concerned in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district centre.