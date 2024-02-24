TSNPDCL managed to provide uninterrupted power during Medaram: Varun Reddy

24 February 2024

Hyderabad: Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSNPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director Karnati Varun Reddy said his organisation managed to provide uninterrupted power supply to the Medaram Jatara without causing any inconvenience to the devotees.

According to Varun Reddy, power supply was provided through two sub-stations and arrangements were made to supply it from another sub-station in case of any minor disruption. Keeping in mind the expectation that the area of the fair would increase due to the significant increase in the arrival of devotees, two 8 AVA capacity power transformers were installed in Medaram Kothur sub station and two 5 AVA capacity power transformers in Sammakka substation to avoid any problems in terms of load.

Similarly, four transformers of 315 KV capacity, 84 transformers of 160 KV capacity, 96 transformers of 100 KV capacity, 24 transformers of 25 KV capacity and 66 km of 11KV and LT lines were extended to the jatara to avoid outages, he informed.

“This time a new modern technology has been adopted in the fair. Radio frequency (RF) has been installed at the transformers which sends information to the control room whenever there is increase or decrease in the load and in just 5 minutes the problem is resolved,”he explained.

Two Nodal Officers, four Superintending Engineers, 10 Divisional Engineers, 120 Assistant Divisional Engineers, Assistant Engineers and Sub Engineers and 425 operation & maintenance personnel worked 24X7 to provide uninterrupted power supply to the jatara, he said.