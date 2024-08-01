NPDCL organises ‘Polam Bata’ program in Mulugu, Hanamkonda districts

‘Polam Bata’ programme aim is to know the problems facing by the farmers in respect of power supply and to educate farmers on safety of electricity and create awareness for using capacitors to motors.

Published Date - 1 August 2024

Hanamkonda: With an aim to prevent electricity-related accidents, Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGNPDCL) on Thursday organised a ‘Polam Bata’ programme to address issues related to electricity at Venkatapur village in the Mulugu district and Damera village of Hanamkonda district.

A team of NPDCL officials, led by Chairman and Managing Director Karnati Varun Reddy visited the village and interacted with farmers about the problems being faced by them with regard to electricity supply. He inquired about issues related to power lines and transformers and urged them to cooperate with the NPDCL staff in taking up repair works.

NPDCL would undertake a special programme by the year end to fix AB switches at the transformer and take local LC, thereby reducing frequent power outages, he said, adding that adequate measures were being taken to prevent overloading of transformers.

He also explained the advantages of installing capacitors to the motors to the farmers and asked farmers to fix quality capacitors to motors so that transformers don’t deteriorate quickly and motors don’t burn. The officials also created awareness about safety measures to be taken in the event of snapped wires and while switching on agriculture motors.