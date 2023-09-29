NRI family of four buried a month of death following DNA identification

Family of the Kuwait based professor, Dandu Ghouse Basha, native of Chittoor district, were involved in a tragic accident while returning to Kuwait after performing Umrah on August 26 and their bodies were kept in mortuary, as hey were burnt beyond recognition in the collision.

By Irfan Mohammed Published Date - 07:50 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Jeddah: Four members of an NRI family of Andhra Pradesh, who lost their lives in a horrific road accident in Saudi Arabia a month ago, were finally buried on Friday, following DNA tests that confirmed the identity of victims.

The bodies were handed over after completing DNA identification. The deceased’s brother flew from the USA to Saudi Arabia to give a DNA sample to identify the bodies. Noted Malayali Social Worker Siddique Tuvoor has followed the case from the day of the accident to burial with all concerned authorities. Several people from Telugu states attended the funeral in Riyadh following Friday prayers.

Dandu Ghouse Basha was working in an American University in Kuwait came to Saudi Arabia for Umrah along with his family – wife Tabarak Sarwar and two sons – three years old Ehan and eight-month Dameel – in a newly purchased car. After performing Umrah, the family was returning to Kuwait when the tragedy occurred 120 kilometers away from Riyadh.