NRIs in Gulf evince interest in KCR’s national political foray

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:02 PM, Sun - 9 October 22

From Left; Susanna Raphael, Shyamalendu Mishra, Nasir Qurshid.

Jeddah: The NRI community, comprising people from various States, have evinced interest in Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s foray into national politics.

The Telangana NRI workforce is the second dominant force, following Malayalis, among Indian expatriates in the Gulf region, where other NRI workers from other States are also present in large numbers. The NRI community living in the region is keenly watching the political developments back home.

The NRI workforce hailing from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal has been keenly watching the rapid development of the new State of Telangana and often compare their States with Telangana. The agronomy-centric Punjab has quite a large workforce here, and they have been impressed with the farmer friendly-policies of Chandrashekhar Rao.

“We have often heard about the Rythu Bandhu scheme and that Telangana is the only State in the country with such a scheme. We need such schemes to be implemented across the country,” said Parminderpal Singh, hailing from Samrala Tahsil in Ludhiana district of Punjab, who works in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Hailing Rao’s farmer welfare measures, Parminderpal Singh emphasised that Rao would be a role model for the country. His views were echoed by Ratish Kumar of Kollam district in Kerala, who also works in Abu Dhabi.

The growth of the information technology sector in Hyderabad is something that country needs to adopt, said Shyamalendu Mishra, an IT professional hailing from Bhubaneswar, Odisha and a resident of Dubai. He said the country needed visionary leaders such as Rao.

It’s time to clean politics in India, commented Susanna Raphael, a native of Mumbai who also works in Dubai.

“We nowadays see a lesser number of workers from Telangana in the Gulf as they get ample employment opportunities in their home State”, said Mohammed Nadeem Usman, a native of Sealdha district in West Bengal who works in Sharjah, UAE.

Indeed, Chandrashekhar Rao is a good administrator, commented Nasir Qurshid, a native of Gulbarga in Karnataka and works in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. He wished Rao success in his national fray.

If the cities in the country are to be developed like Hyderabad, then we require strong leadership like Chandrashekhar Rao at the national level, said Vimal Kumar, a native of Nainital in Uttarakhand.

“KCR is my favourite CM and I wish to see him as PM,” said K. Munthaz, a civil engineer from Maharajganj town of Siwan district in Bihar, who works in the Eastern province in Saudi Arabia.