TRS NRIs to gather support for CM KCR’s foray into national politics

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:59 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

Hyderabad: The Non-Resident Indians (NRI) wing of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is all set to reach out to NRIs from other States who are living abroad, to gather support for TRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who is foraying into the national politics.

“The NRI wing will play its part by creating awareness on the role of Chandrashekhar Rao in development of Telangana among NRIs living across the world and importance of his presence into national politics for nation’s progress,” said TRS NRI wing coordinator Mahesh Bigala.

According to a release, Mahesh met TRS working president KT Rama Rao at the latter’s office here on Wednesday and explained about the TRS NRI wing activities in various countries including progress of unveiling of the statue of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao at Australia on October 22 this year.

He discussed about the views of the NRIs on Chandrashekhar Rao’s entry into national politics and the role that Telangana NRIs would play in creating awareness among other NRIs.

The TRS NRIs also welcomed the decision of the State government to name the new integrated State Secretariat complex after Dr BR Ambedkar.