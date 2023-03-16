NSP officials ask Andhra Pradesh to stop release of water to left canal

Andhra Pradesh drew 52.692 tmc of water extra over and above the 132 tmc share fixed by the Krishna River Management Board, said NSP Executive Engineer Mallikarjun

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:46 PM, Thu - 16 March 23

Nagarjuna Sagar Project (File Photo)

Nalgonda: Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) officials have asked Andhra Pradesh to stop release of water to left canal from the project as its share of water was already released.

NSP Executive Engineer Mallikarjun said that Andhra Pradesh drew 52.692 tmc of water extra over and above the 132 tmc share fixed by the Krishna River Management Board. In total, 184.692 tmcs of water has been released to right canal of NSP from June 1, 2022.

He said Telangana officials held discussions with their Andhra counterparts in a cordial way on March 6 for stoppage of water release to powerhouse on right canal. He termed the reports of vernacular media that Telangana officials were rude with their Andhra counterparts as far from truth. He informed that Krishna River Management Board also instructed Andhra Pradesh to stop release of water to right canal of NSP from March 13. He appealed to the Andhra Pradesh officials to implement KRMB orders.

