Watch: Heavy hailstorms hit Marpalle in Vikarabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:53 PM, Thu - 16 March 23

Hyderabad: Marpalle, a village in Vikarabad district, was hit by heavy hailstorms on Thursday afternoon, causing concern for farmers in the area. According to the India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad, the hailstorms were accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

The department has also issued a warning that these weather conditions would continue across the State on Friday as well. The hailstorm was severe enough for locals to take to social media, sharing footage of the hailstones that pelted the village.

The footage showed big, white hailstones, falling and covering the ground, creating a picturesque but worrying scene. Farmers in the area are reportedly concerned about the impact the hailstorms will have on their crops, which are currently in the midst of the growing season.