NTPC donates masks, gloves to Anganwadi staff in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility and community development initiative, the NTPC provided face masks, hand gloves and face shields to the staff of Anganwadi centres in Addagutta, Mettuguda, Musheerabad, Ramnagar, Seethapalmandi, Tirumalgiri and Secunderabad.

Anita Anand, president, Dakshin Deepanjali Mahila Samiti, NTPC, handed over the Covid-19 protection gears to D Sunanda, Child Development Project Officer, Secunderabad at a programme organised at NTPC Southern Region Headquarters, Kavadiguda, here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Anita Anand said that Covid-19 protection items would enable the Anganwadi staff to continue to function and render their services to pregnant women and children. The protection gears were provided to the staff of 171 Anganwadi centers.

