NTPC Ramagundam promotes backyard poultry farming

As a pilot project, NTPC in association with Sahay eVoice has distributed Kaveri chicks among 30 members of three SHGs to promote backyard poultry farming.

Peddapalli: To encourage backyard poultry farming, NTPC-Ramagundam, under its Corporate Social Responsibility, distributed chicks to women of three Self Help Groups on Monday.

Backyard poultry farming is increasingly offering rural families both nutritional food and financial support in India. Backyard poultry farming primarily involves country chicken birds like Vanaraja, Aseel, Kaveri, Chhabra, Giriraja, etc.

General Manager (Technical Services), NTPC-Ramagundam, P K Laad along with others handed over 50 Kaveri chicks to each member at a programme held at the vocational centre on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Laad asked the SHG members to take care of the chicks in a scientific and sustained way to supplement their earnings.

Sahay eVoice will extend necessary support to the members of SHG. Ten members each of Sri Anjana Swashakthi Mahila Saving Society, Sri Rama Mahila Saving Society and Lavanya Mahila Saving Society received the chicks.

On the occasion, the SHG members also received training on backyard poultry farming. CSR officials led by Deputy General Manager (HR-CSR), DS Kumar, Sahay eVoice team led by Harikrishan K L and others were present on the occasion.

