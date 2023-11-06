Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao’s chopper develops snag, makes emergency landing

The twin-engine Bell helicopter had one engine malfunctioning, after being airborne for 30 minutes, pilots brings back chopper and makes emergency landing safely at the Chief Minister's farm house at Erravelli.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:00 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

Hyderabad: The helicopter carrying BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had to make an emergency landing minutes after taking off from the Erravelli farm house on Monday. The Chief Minister was on his way to Devarakadra in Mahabubnagar district to address a public meeting.

Soures say the pilot decided to land back in the farm house after a tehnical glitch was noticed after the second engine malfunctioned, sources said. The Bell helicopter was to fly Chandrasekhar Rao to Devarakadra and then to Makhtal and then to Narayanapet.

Source said the twin engine bell helicopter took off around 12.15 p.m. and landed back in the farm house after flying 30 minutes. A standby helicopter was being arranged for him to leave for Devarakadra, an official said.

The six-seater Bell Helicopter is being used by the Chief Minister KCR who is addressing three public meetings in a day.